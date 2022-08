Ethan Wu The Fed-markets disconnect Here are some snippets from Federal Reserve officials’ speeches yesterday. Hard to scream much louder than this: [St Louis Fed president James] Bullard said he isn’t ready to say inflation has peaked and it remains important for the Fed to get its target rate to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent by year-end . . . He also said that he sees about an 18-month process of getting price pressures back to the Fed’s 2 per cent target “We...