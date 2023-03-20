HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping’s road to Moscow is deep and dark

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China’s Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow to try his hand at resolving the Ukraine crisis. Though chances of success are limited, any progress would enhance his image as a peacemaker. The US is expected to block any possible success although Xi is possibly the only foreign leader who can influence Russia’s Vladimir Putin 

Xi Jinping (Source: AFP)
Highlights All eyes are watching Xi’s efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis US officials are openly sceptical about Xi’s efforts Xi needs to enhance his global image to negotiate economic deals Russia is desperately dependent on China and would listen to Xi’s proposals The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant on Putin making him more dependent on China  All kinds of international players, including politicians, diplomats and businessmen, are closely watching Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 3-day visit to Moscow, which begins on Monday. The point of...

