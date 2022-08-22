The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping set to get 3rd term, but will he get to pick his own team? 

In the past two months, Communist Party chiefs of nine Chinese provinces and several others have issued statements and written reverential articles about the country’s president Xi Jinping in the party’s newspapers and journals.The public praise of Xi is gaining momentum ahead of the 20th Party Congress, which is expected to elect him as the top leader for the third term in the coming weeks. He has been lauded as the “beacon”, “compass”, “fulcrum” and the “saviour” of the party. Ironically, US...