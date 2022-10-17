HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping looks opposed to requests for policy changes in his 3rd term

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China watchers are confident Xi Jinping would get a third term. But whether he is able to fill the top slots in the government with his loyalists will indicate the extent of his power and the Communist Party’s ability to recruit talent outside the charmed circle

A third term means further consolidation in Xi Jinping's power and signals a continuation of China’s domestic and foreign policies (File photo)
Highlights Xi’s speech at the Communist Party’s 20th National Congress shows no change in policies There may be no change in the COVID restrictions The restrictions are affecting the Chinese economy The party spokesman indicated a more conciliatory tone with the US Several members of the party are unhappy with Xi’s intransigent stand The effort is to ensure gradual change so that Xi does not suffer any loss of face It remains to be seen whether the reformists are able to get some seats in the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers