The Eastern Window: Will China really relax monetary policy? And will it work?

A slight move towards monetary easing in China sent stock prices soaring three per cent not only on the Shanghai exchange but on Indian stock exchanges as well on May 20. The Chinese central bank had cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15 basis points to 4.45 per cent. At the same time, People’s Bank of China, the central bank, kept its one-year benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.7 per cent. But the small move in the five...