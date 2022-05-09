HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Why China's Solomon Islands deal is causing jitters in the West

Saibal Dasgupta   •

The West fears that China will establish a military base in the Solomon Islands, threatening Australia and extending its military influence to distant places. There are signs the Solomon Islands area will soon become a military hotspot similar to the South China Sea. 

Xi Jinping (File photo)
China's recent deal with the Solomon Islands, an archipelago in South Pacific Ocean, is causing sleepless nights in Australia and worrying the US as well. The deal allows China to send its warships to the country, raising fears that it is planning to establish a military base in the area. The US has openly opposed the Solomon deal and even made some threatening noises. (image) "We have respect for the Solomon Islands' sovereignty, but we also wanted to let them know...

