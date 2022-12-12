HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: US stepping up efforts to corner China in high-tech space 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

After barring American companies from supplying chip-making devices to China, the US is now asking other countries to do so. But it is difficult to stop Japan and other countries from doing business with the world’s biggest buyer of technology. The $600 billion semiconductor industry is turning into a battleground for the US and China

(Image Source: Reuters)
Highlights The US is asking Japan to stop supplying chip-making devices to China Washington has passed a law to starve China of design software necessary in the semiconductor business Japan prefers to develop its own industry by entering into agreements with different countries including China China’s share in the global EV market stood at 56% in 2022 The US-China friction is not only due to Taiwan’s political status but because both giants want to control its semiconductor industry A desperate United States is doing what...

