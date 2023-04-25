Moneycontrol
The Eastern Window: Tightrope walk for India at SCO meet

Saibal Dasgupta   •

India is hosting the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which represents 40 percent of the world population and diverse political ideologies. The big question is whether this will provide an opportunity for India to reduce tensions with Pakistan and China and also preserve its non-alignment on the Ukraine issue 

India is using the SCO meeting to sort out its own problems with the neighbours
Highlights India is in the vortex of intense international politics as it hosts SCO and G20 summits this year. Whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for the SCO meeting is a crucial issue Iran is expected to be a full member of SCO this year, and Saudi Arabia is inching towards it The SCO has a strong anti-US element India remains neutral taking neither the American nor the Russian side Differences over Ukraine and cross-border terrorism would emerge at the summit A new-found vibrancy is...

