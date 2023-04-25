The Eastern Window: Tightrope walk for India at SCO meet

Highlights India is in the vortex of intense international politics as it hosts SCO and G20 summits this year. Whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for the SCO meeting is a crucial issue Iran is expected to be a full member of SCO this year, and Saudi Arabia is inching towards it The SCO has a strong anti-US element India remains neutral taking neither the American nor the Russian side Differences over Ukraine and cross-border terrorism would emerge at the summit A new-found vibrancy is...