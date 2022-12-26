HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | The global economy eyes China warily, as COVID’s spread poses potent threat

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Global supply chains are at risk of getting disrupted as COVID’s spread in China is expected to lead to massive case numbers and deaths. Chinese rulers have a tough balancing act between protecting health and keeping the economic engine humming

There are no easy options for China as it confronts the mammoth task of coping with a massive COVID wave. (Image: Bloomberg)
Highlights: China has stopped daily reporting of COVID caseloads International experts are predicting that more than a million people will die in China Chinese officials are saying that the Omicron virus is much less fatal than the previous versions of COVID-19 China faces a difficult choice of rolling back its decision to lift restrictions or continue with the present policy China has abandoned its two year-old practice of daily reporting of COVID-19 caseloads. This is the most significant sign that the spread of Omicron...

