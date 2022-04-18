The Eastern Window: Sri Lanka, Pak put China's BRI programme on trial

The Ukraine war and political changes in Pakistan and Sri Lanka have put China’s multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in a perilous situation. The stakes are extremely high in Sri Lanka because China might end up losing both money and prestige after pouring more than $10 billion into the island nation. Tens of thousands of people are on the streets in Sri Lanka asking for the removal of the Rajapaksa family, which includes the country’s president and prime minister....