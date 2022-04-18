HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Sri Lanka, Pak put China's BRI programme on trial

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China is sitting on requests from Sri Lanka for help, endangering its image as a friend in need. The Ukraine war has also put at risk the China-Europe rail service and several other projects under the prestigious Belt and Road Initiative in which Beijing has invested $800 billion

A container is loaded on to the first Chinese container ship to depart after the inauguration of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar, Pakistan November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz - RTX2TGDA
The Ukraine war and political changes in Pakistan and Sri Lanka have put China’s multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in a perilous situation. The stakes are extremely high in Sri Lanka because China might end up losing both money and prestige after pouring more than $10 billion into the island nation. Tens of thousands of people are on the streets in Sri Lanka asking for the removal of the Rajapaksa family, which includes the country’s president and prime minister....

