HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Spy ship latest Chinese gambit to tighten the noose around India 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Sri Lanka’s decision to welcome a Chinese spy ship and engaging in a military exercise with a Pakistani naval vessel are signs that China is using the island nation to weave a noose around India

This might be the first step towards building a military base about 450 km from Kanyakumari in India (Image: Reuters)
As a Chinese spy ship gets ready to spend a week at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, the first question to ask is: what is China’s end game? There is a strong possibility of China claiming a “legal right” to use the port for its “survey and scientific expeditions”—a pretext for stationing spy equipment there. Sri Lanka had handed over the port to Chinese companies on a 99-year lease after it failed to settle a debt it incurred for building the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers