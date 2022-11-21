The Eastern Window | New self-seeking world order may be good for India

Highlights Self-interest and not friendship are the basis of relationships in the new world order Japan and Germany are now less eager to accept US advice about dealing with China India has hugely increased its purchase of Russian oil ignoring Washington’s advice The new world order offers greater business and political opportunities to India, which can play a leadership role The global order is changing. Diplomats continue to use words and phrases like ‘friendship’ between countries that share a “close relationship”. But countries are rethinking their...