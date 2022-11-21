HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | New self-seeking world order may be good for India

Saibal Dasgupta   •

International politics is now being driven by the self-interests of countries as old alignments are breaking apart. American dominance is eroding and China is not widely accepted. India has a unique leadership role as a country connected with both the east and the west 

Highlights Self-interest and not friendship are the basis of relationships in the new world order Japan and Germany are now less eager to accept US advice about dealing with China India has hugely increased its purchase of Russian oil ignoring Washington’s advice The new world order offers greater business and political opportunities to India, which can play a leadership role The global order is changing. Diplomats continue to use words and phrases like ‘friendship’ between countries that share a “close relationship”. But countries are rethinking their...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers