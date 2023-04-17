Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Is Bhutan warming up to China?

Saibal Dasgupta   •

The Bhutan King’s recent visit to New Delhi helped to further strengthen the ages old bond between the two countries. But a statement by Bhutan’s Prime Minister in late March seemed to boost China’s position on the Doklam issue, raising serious concerns in India 

Bhutan has reassured India that it will take no decision that will affect India’s security concerns in the border regions, including the tri-junction connecting all three countries at Doklam
Highlights  China and Bhutan are preparing for border talks to resolve their disputes India is worried Bhutan might compromise its position at Doklam Bhutan has promised to ensure India’s security concerns are addressed But Bhutan’s PM seemed to give a lot of importance to China’s position Mapping experts from China and Bhutan are engaged in preparing preliminary documents for the upcoming border talks later this month. The two countries have several border disputes along the 400-km long boundary between the two countries. One such...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers