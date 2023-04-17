The Eastern Window: Is Bhutan warming up to China?

Highlights China and Bhutan are preparing for border talks to resolve their disputes India is worried Bhutan might compromise its position at Doklam Bhutan has promised to ensure India’s security concerns are addressed But Bhutan’s PM seemed to give a lot of importance to China’s position Mapping experts from China and Bhutan are engaged in preparing preliminary documents for the upcoming border talks later this month. The two countries have several border disputes along the 400-km long boundary between the two countries. One such...