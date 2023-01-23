HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: India uses 'Neighbourhood First' policy to regain influence in Indian Ocean area

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Jaishankar’s recent visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka shows India is ready to invest heavily in the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy to regain some of the lost influence over the Indian Ocean area and combat predatory challenges from China

India and China have been competing for influence in the Indian Ocean region for a long time, but the pace of competition has grown intense in recent years. (Representative Image)
Highlights:  The focus of the visit was to regain influence in the Indian Ocean area.  Investing in ‘Neighbourhood First’ is now an imperative and more than just a diplomatic tool.  India is worried about the ‘India out’ campaign by the opposition in Maldives  The pro-India Maldivian president faces a stiff challenge at the presidential election this September.  India offered to guarantee Sri Lanka’s application for an IMF loan though China is dragging its feet.  External affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visits to Maldives and Sri Lanka...

