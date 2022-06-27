The Eastern Window | How India prevented BRICS from adopting an anti-West stance

Before the leaders of BRICS-Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – met on June 22 and 23 in Beijing, many diplomats and analysts saw it as a move to harden their postures towards the western world. The BRICS nations were expected to adopt a tough stance against using economic sanctions to penalise a country, as is being done in the case of Russia at present. The reasons are simple. The West has no voice in the BRICS club. Barring Brazil,...