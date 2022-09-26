HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Fresh concerns about Chinese economy as Hang Seng loses $1.3 trillion

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Hong Kong’s stock market, which has suffered the worst slide in a decade, is unlikely to recover soon. It has wide-ranging implications, including the fate of 248 Chinese companies listed on the Wall Street. 

Representative image.
Highlights Hong Kong stocks have plummeted and the Hang Seng Index is down 26 percent in the last one year The Hong Kong exchange is important for Chinese companies, now that the option of listing in New York is virtually closed The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is expected to raise interest rates shortly, contributing to the index's fall Big losers this month include Alibaba which slipped 9.7 percent and Tencent 6.2 percent China’s continuing zero-COVID policy is hurting the economy and the stock markets   On...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers