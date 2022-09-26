The Eastern Window: Fresh concerns about Chinese economy as Hang Seng loses $1.3 trillion

Highlights Hong Kong stocks have plummeted and the Hang Seng Index is down 26 percent in the last one year The Hong Kong exchange is important for Chinese companies, now that the option of listing in New York is virtually closed The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is expected to raise interest rates shortly, contributing to the index's fall Big losers this month include Alibaba which slipped 9.7 percent and Tencent 6.2 percent China’s continuing zero-COVID policy is hurting the economy and the stock markets On...