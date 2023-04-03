The Eastern Window: Does Putin have a plan to counter the US?

Highlights Russia’s foreign policy document says it wants to end US dominance Question is whether Moscow has a reliable plan As the second biggest nuclear power and energy exporter, Russia is not a pushover Iran has doubled arms supplies to Russia for the Ukraine war India and China have hugely increased energy purchases from Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin was candid about his intentions when he said while releasing a foreign policy document in March. "The Russian Federation intends to eliminate the worldwide dominance of the United States and...