The Eastern Window: Dear Leader Xi and his minions

Highlights Xi’s position as Supreme Leader is now unchallenged He has promoted the man who kept Shanghai locked down for two months He has sacked the reformers Xi’s priority is not the economy, but security All the appointees to the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest policy making body of the CPC, are Xi loyalists The market’s unhappiness with Xi’s policies is seen in the huge sell-off in the Hang Seng on Monday Any politician, diplomat, or businessman trying to understand today’s China must realize that Xi...