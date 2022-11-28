HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: COVID protests singe China, rulers look for scapegoats

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Dozens of demonstrations have broken out against ultra-strict controls related to the Covid-19 pandemic in China. Will these protests be crushed with a heavy hand or lead to demands for democracy? 

(Source: Reuters)
Highlights People in Chinese cities are removing Covid barriers imposed by the government Slogans have been raised critical of China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping, unthinkable in normal times Some are comparing the situation to the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing Official reports suggest an increase in infections, which has made it difficult for the government to roll back the zero Covid policy The coming days will show if the protests are crushed or lead to a pro-democracy movement Hundreds of little “freedom struggles” are breaking...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers