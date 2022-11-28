The Eastern Window: COVID protests singe China, rulers look for scapegoats

Highlights People in Chinese cities are removing Covid barriers imposed by the government Slogans have been raised critical of China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping, unthinkable in normal times Some are comparing the situation to the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing Official reports suggest an increase in infections, which has made it difficult for the government to roll back the zero Covid policy The coming days will show if the protests are crushed or lead to a pro-democracy movement Hundreds of little “freedom struggles” are breaking...