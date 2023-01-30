HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: China’s border aggression presents a tactical challenge

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Recent revelations about a possible loss of patrolling points on the Ladakh border to Chinese forces have put the government in a tight spot. The government may not wish to discuss it, particularly with the coming elections next year. But it must internally take measures to overcome any tactical weakness and try to persuade the Chinese to return the areas

File image: Indian Army trucks in Ladakh region (Image: AP Photo)
Highlights A police officer in Ladakh has reported that India conceded 25 of the 65 patrolling points (PPs) in the Ladakh border to the Chinese The government has denied it A former army chief said India is in a position of advantage because China has for the first time admitted a loss of lives of its soldiers India’s diplomatic stature has risen in recent years. But diplomacy is not enough to protect PPs or get the Chinese to return them Dalai Lama plans to visit...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers