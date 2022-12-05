HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: China, Russia looking for fissures in US-EU unity

Saibal Dasgupta   •

The US is facing increasing resistance to its energy and other policies from Europe. France has mooted the idea of offering special subsidies to European companies to counter a similar move by the US. In the emerging scenario, the western will to counter China is weakened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik: REUTERS/File)
Highlights European leaders are now looking at ways to protect themselves from the US.  The drive to isolate and weaken China and Russia is thwarted due to emerging mistrust between the US and Europe.  EU president recently said Europe needs China for business survival and growth.  On achieving the rare feat of unifying western and developed countries for the purpose of isolating Russia after the Ukraine war, the US has been busy trying to build a similar consensus against China. Things were going well...

