The Eastern Window: A semiconductor crisis in the offing? 

Why would China risk direct confrontation with the United States, its second-biggest trade partner and a primary source of new technology, over the Taiwan issue? There are historical, emotional, and political reasons behind Beijing’s obsessive desire to take Taiwan. But an equally important reason is semiconductors, the power behind dozens of tech products from the humble mobile phone to missile systems. China produces just about 5% of the world’s semiconductor chips, and the US makes an equal amount. It is Taiwan...