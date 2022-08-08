HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: A semiconductor crisis in the offing? 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Taiwan controls the production of semiconductors, particularly the advanced variety. This is an important reason why the world’s biggest and second-biggest economies are looking at options to control Taiwan and its chip supplies. In a sense, chips have replaced politics as the main reason for confrontation

Representative image. Source: Shutterstock
Why would China risk direct confrontation with the United States, its second-biggest trade partner and a primary source of new technology, over the Taiwan issue? There are historical, emotional, and political reasons behind Beijing’s obsessive desire to take Taiwan. But an equally important reason is semiconductors, the power behind dozens of tech products from the humble mobile phone to missile systems. China produces just about 5% of the world’s semiconductor chips, and the US makes an equal amount. It is Taiwan...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers