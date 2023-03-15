HomeNewsOpinion

The defunct economics that drives US monetary policy

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

Raising interest rates is too blunt a tool to tackle the inflationary pressures of today 

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve
Highlights The New Consensus Macroeconomics paradigm underlies Jerome Powell’s unrelenting hike in interest rates by almost 4.5% in less than a year This is what has led to SVB’s demise Economists such as Joseph Stiglitz have argued that such sharp increases in interest rates will only add to inflation since low investment would further inhibit increases in supply Monetary policy targets the entire economy and is therefore too wide in its reach and impact Other policy instruments such as windfall profit taxes, anti-trust measures,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers