The defunct economics that drives US monetary policy

Highlights The New Consensus Macroeconomics paradigm underlies Jerome Powell’s unrelenting hike in interest rates by almost 4.5% in less than a year This is what has led to SVB’s demise Economists such as Joseph Stiglitz have argued that such sharp increases in interest rates will only add to inflation since low investment would further inhibit increases in supply Monetary policy targets the entire economy and is therefore too wide in its reach and impact Other policy instruments such as windfall profit taxes, anti-trust measures,...