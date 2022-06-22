HomeNewsOpinion

The decade high profits-GDP ratio in 2022 has been powered by the private sector

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

With profits/GDP at a decade high, RBI’s monetary tightening is happening during a period of strength for the corporate sector, which suggests profits could remain resilient 

The rise in profits/GDP ratio may provide the incentive for a revival of capex growth in the private corporate sector
The ratio of corporate profits of the companies that make up the Nifty 500 to GDP is at its highest level since FY2012. The accompanying chart, sourced from Motilal Oswal research, shows the trend. There is, however, one big difference between the peak of corporate profits/ GDP in FY 2008 and in FY 2022. In FY 2008, when the corporate profits/GDP of the Nifty 500 surged to 5.1 percent, the public sector contributed 2.1 percentage points. In 2022, the public...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers