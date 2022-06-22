HomeNewsOpinion

The complex crisis of food inflation

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

The high energy cost across the supply system, with the complex intertwining between energy and raw materials inevitably leads to higher food prices, with costs rising at each link of the chain, whether linear or non-linear 

(Representative image)
Just over a fortnight ago, Britain’s biggest fertilizer plant in Cheshire shut down its operations in the country. The reason? High energy costs left the plant’s continuing operations unviable. The CF Industries plant supplied fertilizers, and the byproduct carbon dioxide, to mainly domestic consumers in the UK. It wasn’t a hugely consequential loss to the global fertilizer industry. But the reason it shut down its operations was significant. As the tensions over food supply across the world deepen, and food...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers