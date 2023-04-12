Moneycontrol
The Chip Wars: Why India should have a long-term, comprehensive chip plan

Prosenjit Datta   •

The tug of war between the US and China over establishing supremacy in the chips industry has ramifications for several countries, including India

India could look at older fabrication plants and companies for sale around the world and pick them up
Highlights China’s just concluded military drills around Taiwan have set off a wave of anxiety in the semiconductor chips ecosystem They are seen as a result of moves by the US and its allies to slow down China’s ambitions in the sector Restrictions are being imposed on exports to China of high-end chips and even equipment needed to make high-end chips But China is hard to ignore in the chips market as it is an important player in the market for older generation...

