The anti-demonetisation petitions – an exercise in futility

Highlights The ruling is of little consequence because it was already acknowledged that demonetization was a fait accompli The Court has said that the objective of demonetization was well-intentioned The Court also said their ruling cannot be based on the success or failure of the objectives Four out of five judges said the procedure followed for demonetization by the government was correct The opposition has failed to garner any political mileage through the petitions By holding the demonetization as valid in law, this ruling has...