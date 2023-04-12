 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thailand’s newfound economic stardom comes with caveats

Daniel Moss
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Once synonymous with the crisis that brought on an Asia-wide financial meltdown, investors are gung-ho about Thailand these days. But bad politics and overdependence on China remains a weakness

Thailand has shortcomings, but they are reasonable problems to have. Bangkok should relish the moment, even strut a little. (Source: Bloomberg)

Once synonymous with the crisis that brought on an Asia-wide financial meltdown a generation ago, Thailand gets almost rave reviews now. This relative resilience of its economy may be tested by a pronounced downturn and a re-awakening of the country's deep political divisions.

Calamity appears to be the last thing on investors’ minds when they think of Thailand these days. Goldman Sachs Group Inc even likened the nation to a “safe haven.” Among the kingdom’s attributes are a resurgence in tourism, low foreign debt and a surplus in the broadest measure of trade. That’s a halo historically associated with Switzerland, Japan or prized asset classes like US Treasuries. The baht, whose nosedive in 1997 wrote the opening chapter in an emerging-market upheaval, was one of the most sought-after Asian currencies last quarter. Investors have been regarding Thai bonds with enthusiasm. In the lead-up to the pandemic, officials wondered whether the baht was too strong.

Thailand could be making a bigger deal of this journey to respectability. Leaders elsewhere in Southeast Asia love to tell stories about lessons learned and how vulnerabilities then have become strengths: currencies largely float freely, interest rates are set transparently with a degree of autonomy undreamt of in 1997, bank supervision has been beefed up, and foreign-exchange reserves bolstered. Indonesia often lauds the area’s transformation. “We're in a good place,” Philippines central bank Governor Felipe Medalla said last month. Thais seem reluctant to grab the microphone.

Policymakers in Bangkok stand out almost by their lack of visibility. This can be a virtue. There's no gripping issues to wrestle with.  Gross domestic product is likely to recover from a surprise decline in the final three months of last year. The Bank of Thailand has steadily lifted its main rate in quarter-point nudges with a lack of flare and may be just about done. Yes, inflation climbed last year, but has returned to the bank's target of 1 percent-3 percent.