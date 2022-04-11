Textile industry at a crossroads on soaring cotton prices 

The verdict is out. Amid soaring cotton prices and speculation of lower cotton output, the Cotton Association of India has finally said the crop for 2021-22 (beginning 1stOctober) would be 335 lakh bales (as reported in The Economic Times on 9th April). This is 2.3 per cent lower than the earlier forecast of 343 lakh bales (one bale of cotton is equal to 176 kilograms). It is not good news for consumers of raw cotton. Until a couple of months back,...