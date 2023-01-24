Technology lifted India’s productivity, but did it also depress employment?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights RBI research paper says total factor productivity in the economy improved sharply in 2011-19, compared to 2001-10 In the 2001-10 period the main driver of aggregate productivity was reallocation of resources from low productivity sectors to higher productivity ones In 2011-20, technical improvements were the main driver of productivity growth However, this was accompanied by lower employment growth Total employment between 2010-11 and 2018-19 grew at a CAGR of a mere 0.43 percent, compared to 1.38 percent for the period between 2000-01 and...