Tech Mantra: New-age technology is transforming how companies recruit

Moshe Jacob Companies aspiring to be the best have to overcome some key challenges. How do they save time, effort and costs while building the business? Secondly, how do they increase innovation and knowledge-gathering? The world’s leading companies are using Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain (BC) to strengthen their position. One field where these are finding rapid acceptance is recruitment in the field of human resources. ML and AI have become significant drivers of innovation. They can turn...