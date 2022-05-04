HomeNewsOpinion

Tech Mantra: New-age technology is transforming how companies recruit

Moneycontrol.com   •

Machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology are becoming powerful enablers in the recruitment field, saving companies time, money and getting optimal results

Moshe Jacob Companies aspiring to be the best have to overcome some key challenges. How do they save time, effort and costs while building the business? Secondly, how do they increase innovation and knowledge-gathering? The world’s leading companies are using Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain (BC) to strengthen their position. One field where these are finding rapid acceptance is recruitment in the field of human resources. ML and AI have become significant drivers of innovation. They can turn...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers