Tata Power’s green energy business valuation is a reality check for investors

Shares of Tata Power Co slumped on Monday after the company sold a stake in its renewable energy business at a lower than expected valuation. The deal with the BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium results in an equity valuation of Tata Power’s renewable energy subsidiary at Rs 34,000-38,000 crore, lower than the Street's estimate of around Rs 45,000 crore. “The deal valuation is below our expectations by 20 percent,” analysts at DAM Capital said in a note. Moreover, the deal’s conditions may not be to the liking of investors. In a plain...