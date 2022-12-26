HomeNewsOpinion

Take steps to prevent a new COVID surge, but don't lock down again

Subir Roy   •

India's experience in fighting multiple waves of the pandemic shows the economy can stay open even as the fight against COVID continues

Right now the key economic problem that India apprehends vis-à-vis China is a disruption in the supply of critical elements in the value chain. (Representative image)
The spectre of another coronavirus wave has appeared with infections surging in China after the popular protests against the lockdown forced the government to relax restrictions. What makes things worse is a simultaneous upsurge in infections in countries stretching from Japan to South Korea, Brazil and the US. In response the central government has initiated moves to put in place precautionary measures to combat a possible wave in India. It has asked states to ensure that samples of all positive cases are...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers