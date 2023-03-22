Moneycontrol
Systemic credit event in US shadow banks the biggest tail risk for markets

Manas Chakravarty   •

As the markets wait for the Fed announcement, the message from the latest Bank of America survey of global fund managers is that while inflation is likely to come down and growth will slow, the biggest tail risk is of a credit event in US shadow banks and also of inflation remaining high 

Banks fail as they lend long term whereas their deposits are short term. They cannot call back their long-term loans easily, whereas their short-term deposits have to be paid on demand.
The biggest tail risk for the markets, according to the Bank of America survey of global fund managers, is a ‘systemic credit risk event’. Thirty-one percent of the fund managers surveyed listed it as the biggest tail risk, while 25 percent said the biggest risk was if ‘inflation stays high’. Fifteen percent of them chose ‘central banks stay hawkish’ as the biggest tail risk. This is the first time in over a decade that a systemic credit event has...

