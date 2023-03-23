 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB Collapse: Should auditors be responsible to assess the business model of a company?

Ashok Haldia
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

It is difficult to say, based on the available reports, whether the auditor exercised adequate due diligence in satisfying himself about the validity of the going concern assumptions underlying the preparation of financial statements

The Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008 led to extensive reforms in the regulatory, governance and administrative framework for the banks and financial institutions in the US and globally. In particular, these included stringent regulatory capital and supervision requirements, strengthened risk management practicessystemic risks and risks associated with the entities considered too-big-to-fail or fall.

The fall of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has again raised concerns over the failure of regulatory oversight and of the governance system at the board and organisational level in these banks. The call for fresh reforms included the recall of a 2018 regulatory dilution of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 for banks with assets up to $250 billion. Ironically, the SVB leadership lobbied hard to make that happen terming those as burdensome and with a high cost of compliance.

Is the SVB collapse a failure of regulation or of governance within the bank? The answer is possibly both but not to the extent and of the intensity that caused the GFC. As the situation stands today, it does not have a contagion effect of that magnitude though its effect may be more pronounced in some countries. The alacrity with which the institutional setup that was created post-GFC acted has saved depositors or at least minimised their likely losses.

Failure of the Business Model