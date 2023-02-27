Surprise, surprise! Mergers have actually worked for Indian banks

Highlights In India, bank mergers have often been bailouts This has led to a perception that bank mergers are shotgun marriages But a new RBI study finds that bank mergers, in the long run, are beneficial That offsets the short-term pain in the merger Mergers between Indian banks, private or state-owned, have been bailouts in disguise. Bank mergers have been driven through by government policy or regulatory push, motivated by the need to save depositor money. No wonder markets have viewed mergers as value-destroying...