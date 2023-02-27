HomeNewsOpinion

Surprise, surprise! Mergers have actually worked for Indian banks

Aparna Iyer   •

A new study by the Reserve Bank of India finds that, in the long-run, bank mergers are good for both the parties involved

Capital requirements are designed to ensure that banks can weather crises. (Representative Image)
Highlights  In India, bank mergers have often been bailouts  This has led to a perception that bank mergers are shotgun marriages  But a new RBI study finds that bank mergers, in the long run, are beneficial  That offsets the short-term pain in the merger  Mergers between Indian banks, private or state-owned, have been bailouts in disguise. Bank mergers have been driven through by government policy or regulatory push, motivated by the need to save depositor money. No wonder markets have viewed mergers as value-destroying...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers