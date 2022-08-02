HomeNewsOpinion

Supreme Court’s ruling on PMLA misses the woods for the trees

Jayant Thakur   •

While meticulously examining and holding valid individual provisions of PMLA, the Supreme Court has, it is submitted respectfully, missed the total picture, and that the sum of the parts is many times the total of the individual provision

Representative image
Much ink has already been spilt (mostly digital, thankfully) on the ruling of the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of several of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The 545 pages long judgment deals with just too many issues to cover all in one place. But there are at least some core and serious concerns which could be highlighted. An important one is whether the PMLA has become too wide from its original scope...

