Supreme Court’s ruling on PMLA misses the woods for the trees

Much ink has already been spilt (mostly digital, thankfully) on the ruling of the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of several of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The 545 pages long judgment deals with just too many issues to cover all in one place. But there are at least some core and serious concerns which could be highlighted. An important one is whether the PMLA has become too wide from its original scope...