Supply-side measures have limitations in boosting capex

Ritesh Kumar Singh
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Most measures are designed to benefit large corporate entities instead of smaller businesses which are more labour-intensive. This will slow the revival of demand in the economy

Helped by healthier balance sheets of both banks and corporations, the double-digit growth in loan books leads many India watchers to believe that private sector capital expenditure to create fixed assets such as plant and machinery or investment in common parlance is on course to a strong recovery.

However, this is not true, per a CMIE analysis of sources and uses of funds  by listed companies. A large portion of the borrowed money is being used by businesses to meet working capital requirements, prompted by high raw material prices. Moreover, there are many corporations, instead of using funds to create new fixed assets, are actually investing them in equity markets to make quick bucks.

Besides, not all companies are investing in capacity addition. Thus, the top 20 companies including as many as six state-owned enterprises accounted for more than 70 percent of total capex in the April-September 2022 period. Most of the capital spending on creating fixed assets is in the sectors which directly or indirectly cater to the infrastructure sector and sub-sectors such as cement, energy, ports, steel and telecom. Similarly, a disproportionately high amount of foreign direct investments is coming through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) routes that don’t create new productive assets or new jobs.

That leads to the question as to what is really holding up the revival of capex or investment, especially in the non-government sectors and sub-sectors, and are supply-side measures on which the Indian government has primarily been relying to boost investments effective?

A closer look at the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the flagship supply-side measure, will show that it doesn’t support 80 percent of the Indian GDP, but a few dozen large manufacturers. The expectation is that they will pull up smaller manufacturers and suppliers that could supply them with parts and components as well as different types of services. In the process, the whole economy will benefit in terms of higher overall investment and GDP growth rates. However, that model of over-relying on a select few large manufacturers to do everything, support smaller firms, invest in R&D and boost exports, doesn’t seem to be working.

Limited Impact  