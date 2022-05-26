HomeNewsOpinion

Sugar export cap raises policy red flag for sugar mills

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

The government’s export cap may seem a puzzle when you consider plentiful sugar output but not when you dig deeper. More importantly, what does this mean for the ethanol business?

The government’s decision to cap sugar exports marks a return of policy uncertainty to the sugar sector. Recently, the government banned wheat exports as a global wheat shortage saw exports soar and domestic prices began to rise. Meanwhile, the current season’s wheat harvest got affected by a heat wave and higher private market prices meant the government’s procurement programme was not attracting interest. Caught napping once, the government does not want to take chances with sugar. Still, the move is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers