Sudan’s war will test the new Arab diplomacy

For the past three years, the ruling elites of the Middle East and North Africa have been congratulating themselves for what they claim — or at any rate would like the rest of us to believe — is a new era of Arab diplomacy. The narrative, echoed in American foreign policy circles, goes something like this: As the US loses interest (or, in some renditions, abandons its commitments) in the Arab world, regional leaders are adroitly making accommodations with each other and other world powers to solve longstanding problems.

From the Abraham Accords with Israel to the Saudi-Iranian agreement, many recent regional initiatives have been held up as examples of this newfound diplomatic deftness. The underlying message is that Arabs don’t need Western solutions to crises in their midst.

The narrative conveniently ignores how many of the crises were created by the actors now taking center stage as statesmen. Consider just one example: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the prime mover of the Yemeni quagmire from which he is now trying to extricate himself by agreeing terms with the Islamic Republic. This is not statesmanship so much as submission.

Still, the idea that regional players are dealing with their problems suits the bipartisan consensus in Washington that the US should reduce its diplomatic exposure to the Arab world, and reallocate resources to other crisis-laden zones, such as East Asia and, recently, Eastern Europe.

Bobby Ghosh