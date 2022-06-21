Stringent export cap for new sugar season raises risk quotient

India’s sugar estimates are rising as the crushing season enters its final stages but then comes news that the government is considering a more stringent cap on sugar exports in the new season. What gives? Around a fortnight ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association revised its output estimate to 36 million tonnes, up from its estimate of 35 million tonnes made in April 2022 and much higher compared to the previous year’s output of 31 million tonnes. Thus, there is...