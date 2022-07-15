Strategy Lab | Mr Options: An options buying strategy that beats the market

AlgoBulls When it comes to options, the general market perception is that options sellers, who are the moneybags in the game, tend to be the winners. However, few expert traders and trading strategies tend to be winners in the long run. It’s true that options buying has a poor win-to-loss ratio as compared to options selling strategies. However, over a long period, it more than makes it up in the average win-to average loss ratio. Today we have the back-test results of...