Stock market Cassandras and Pollyannas are stuck in limbo

Jonathan Levin
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Doomsayers get a lot of the attention, and perma-bulls get the rest. But in the past 11 months, they’ve all been wrong

The market is going nowhere fast, humbling arch-optimists and pessimists alike. (Source: Bloomberg)

The most foolproof way to attract attention on Wall Street is to make a hyperbolically negative call, and the past year has had no shortage of them.


So far, the crash hasn’t materialised. For all the perceived and real volatility, the S&P 500 Index has essentially ping-ponged around 4,000 for the past 11 months. About 81 percent of trading days have closed within 5 percent of that level in the period despite the continuing bull market in news reports mentioning the words “recession” and “bear market.” The market is going nowhere fast, humbling arch-optimists and pessimists alike. (Even Jamie Dimon has become more evenhanded in his latest letter to investors.) To assess whether the loudmouths were wrong — or just early — I looked at the history of sideways stock markets.

A range-bound market, of course, simply conveys that investors are collectively trying to make up their minds. Sideways trading can presage big turning points at the end of years long bull or bear markets, but it can also mark periods when the prevailing trend takes a breather only to get right back on track. Throughout recent history, longer-term sideways patterns exhibit more upside breakouts than crashes. But that’s to be expected because stocks rise on average more than they fall.

Notably, these narrow ranges rarely last more than 250 trading days or so, and the current market is about 233 trading days old. In the mid-1990s, the upside breakout came around day 300. In the financial crisis, the impasse ended around day 340, and the bottom fell out around day 400.

What do most of these periods have in common? The Federal Reserve, of course. With the exception of 2014, all of them occurred in or around significant sequences of interest-rate increases as the market was waiting on the earnings impact and trying to game out the central bank’s next move.