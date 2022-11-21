HomeNewsOpinion

Steel export duty rollback: Too little, too late?

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

With steel prices having crashed, it may seem like there’s little to benefit from the removal of export duty. In some scenarios, companies could still benefit

Representative image
The government has finally seen reason and removed the debilitating 15 percent export duty imposed on steel exports. Along with it, the export duty on low-grade iron ore too has been removed while higher grade ore will attract a lower duty now. These duties, imposed in May, have severely crimped India’s steel industry’s export appetite. The Street’s reaction to the removal of export duties has been lukewarm, either because it was anticipated or it’s a case of too little, too...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers