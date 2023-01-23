 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Stealth marketing – What social media influencers do

Archna Shukla
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

Ideally, the marketing industry should have voluntarily drawn up a list of dos and don’ts for using social influencers to peddle their wares and not waited for the government to crack the whip 

Followers flock to an influencer because they relate to the content they produce, and they believe it to be authentic and trustworthy

Long after regulatory bodies in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada put in place regulations with regard to social media influencers, the Indian government, too, has announced guidelines for the relatively new but fast-growing branch of marketing. On the face of it, it may seem like a damper for marketers and influencers who mutually benefit from an undisclosed association at the cost of unsuspecting consumers or the influencer’s followers. In the long run, however, the guidelines will serve the entire ecosystem, especially the brands that increasingly want to be seen as socially responsible entities.

For the uninitiated, influencers, also known as micro-celebrities, are individuals with a large number of loyal followers on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. They are mostly part of the same social and economic milieu that an average consumer comes from, and hence, are more relatable as against conventional celebrities who are distant and unreachable. Social influencers also command more trust among their followers because it is assumed that, unlike the mega-celebrities with known faces and names, these relatively unknown individuals have not been bought over by brands. They generate their own content, share personal views and experiences on their chosen area of interest or subject and don’t read off the script handed to them by brand managers. This makes them more trustworthy and hence, their large and committed following.

Modus operandi

It is this connection with the followers that makes social influencers very attractive for brands. Brand managers are forever in search of ways and means to strike an emotional chord with consumers and win their affection. Marketers using these influencers to tap their followers, or consumers, is known as influencer marketing. It has become a strategic part of the overall marketing plan of brands in the internet era in which more and more consumers are spending their time online for professional as well as personal reasons.