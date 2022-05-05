If an economy has to grow, more and more goods have to reach consumers from producers. Unfortunately, India isn’t efficient in this department. We spend close to 14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in logistics. Considering the global average is just 8 per cent, the money we spend on transporting goods is unusually high. The reason is purely historical: Non-uniform tax regime and bad infrastructure. Also, this ensured that even largish incumbents found little incentive in crossing state...