Start-up Street | When does a start-up stop being one?

“Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start”, warbled Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. What exactly is the definition of a start-up? It’s a term that sets expectations and how a business is perceived by stakeholders such as employees and investors. The FreeDictionary defines a start-up as a business or undertaking that has recently begun operations. The Telangana government website, for example, says that a start-up company should not be more than 10 years...