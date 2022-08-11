HomeNewsOpinion

Start Up Street: Turning a business into an investible start-up

Chandu Nair   •

Entrepreneurs must know that a good business may not necessarily mean it is an investible business. Investors – be they seed funds or VCs are looking for 10x + potential returns on any investment. 

Representative Image
An entrepreneur always loves growth. But growth is a double-edged sword. As the enterprise grows, it also inevitably needs more money to sustain it. There are also businesses which need an immense amount of capital to begin with and entrepreneurs are unlikely to always have that kind of capital to kick off the business – think 10-minute grocery, cab hailing, food delivery and more. The million-dollar question for most entrepreneurs is – why did that person get the moolah, while...

