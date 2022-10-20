HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street | Tech charm fades as funds warm up to healthcare, clean energy

Arun Natarajan   •

The latest quarterly Private Equity-Venture Capital data continues to compare poorly with 2021

(Representative image)
Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments in India during the latest quarter (ended September 2022) were down 71 percent year-on-year (yoy) and also fell 53 percent compared to the immediate previous quarter. The fourth continuous quarter of declining funding has, however, thrown up some trends that were not easy to anticipate earlier. For sure, it is now largely bye-bye to tech unicorns, especially of the business-to-commerce (B2C) e-commerce variety. After spawning 13 unicorns in Q3 2021, the Indian start-up ecosystem managed...

