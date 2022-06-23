HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street: Lessons from the bursting of the Edtech bubble 

Amol Hatwar   •

Fast growth at any cost had locked edtech companies into a race to the bottom 

Representative image
2022 has been a year of bursting bubbles. Every asset class from stocks to cryptos have seen corrections. The reason is simple. Central banks that printed money to help the economy tide over the COVID-19 pandemic are now taking it away by raising interest rates. While the higher cost of money has affected the edtech sector significantly, most startups operating in this segment were already walking on thin ice. In February, at the beginning of this year, Ronnie Screwvala-backed edtech...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers